Jayden Daniels Reveals Why Commanders Will be Able to Make Playoff Run
The NFL playoffs are near as there is just one remaining week of regular season play remaining. In Week 18, the Washington Commanders have already sealed a playoff berth and will be able to capture additional momentum as they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
While the Commanders are riding a winning streak, their most recent loss came to the Cowboys. They've got a chance at revenge as well as one final win to cap off their incredible turnaround of a season.
Still, Washington is led by a rookie quarterback. Jayden Daniels, the reigning No. 2 overall pick, has been superb this season. The club had four wins in 2023. He's got a chance to triple that win total in his first year with the organization.
However, finding postseason success will be huge for Daniels and the Commanders. According to the LSU product, there is reason to have faith in the squad to make a playoff run. Why?
“I mean, when we get there we'll talk about it more, but obviously I think just the togetherness, the brotherhood that we built, our backs against the wall and stuff like that," Daniels explained. "I know that everybody's going to go out there and give 110 percent.”
With the clean house within the Commanders' organization last offseason brought head coach Dan Quinn to lead the team. He's established not only a winning culture but a hard-working one. Washington embodies that, and it's part of what has allowed them to nearly triple their win total from last season through 16 games played.
Once a perennially mediocre team, the Commanders are riding some real momentum into the playoffs and should be a scary matchup for NFC teams toward the top of the seeding for that reason.
Last year, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud led the Houston Texans to a playoff win. Can Daniels replicate that this season?
