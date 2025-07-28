Jayden Daniels sets tone for Commanders in training camp
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is the undisputed leader of the team.
The second-year pro took the team to new heights last season as the No. 2 overall pick helped the Commanders reach the NFC Championship despite winning only four games in the 2023 campaign.
The Athletic insider Mike Jones emphasized Daniels' role for the team going into the season.
Daniels plays massive role for Commanders
"After a dazzling rookie season, which featured a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game, the expectations in Washington surrounding Daniels are sky high," Jones wrote.
"Daniels will not be able to sneak up on anyone this season, however. So he’ll need to make additional strides forward to help Washington return to the playoffs and challenge for the NFC East title. Daniels and Washington were at risk of losing offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to a head coaching job, but Daniels’ talented mentor remains in the mix. New offensive weapon Deebo Samuel should add another dimension to the playbook, and his integration into the offense should be compelling. But it all starts with Daniels."
The Commanders are Daniels' team and they will only go as far as their quarterback takes them.
If Daniels can find another gear after last year's historic rookie showing, the Commanders should be in great shape for the rest of the season.
Daniels and the Commanders will face the New England Patriots in their preseason opener on Aug. 8.
