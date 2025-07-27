Commanders undrafted rookie could surprise, make 53-man roster
The Washington Commanders are going through the motions of training camp.
Some veterans are cruising knowing they will have a spot on the team by the end of training camp, but for about 30 or so players, they are fighting for a space on the squad.
One of those players is undrafted rookie wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, who faces long odds of making the roster. However, Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes Brooks has a case and path to make the team.
Could Brooks make Commanders roster?
"Jaylin Lane seems to be an obvious choice after the organization invested a fourth-round draft pick in the Virginia Tech product. The Commanders could pair another rookie with Lane giving Ja'Corey Brooks a chance to fit that final roster spot," Sobleski wrote.
"The latter will be helped tremendously by the fact that he does have some punt and kick return experience between his two stops at Alabama and Louisville.
"Furthermore, he emerged as a top target after transferring and led the Cardinals last season with 61 receptions for 1,013 yards and nine touchdown grabs.
"If Brooks ran a little faster and didn't deal with a shoulder injury in 2023, he could have easily been drafted."
The Commanders have a deep receiver room, but Brooks could make things difficult on the coaching staff with a strong training camp.
If Brooks has a strong showing, the Commanders could make the argument to keep him on the roster.
Brooks will have a great chance to build his roster case on Aug. 8 in the team's preseason opener against the New England Patriots.
