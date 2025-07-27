Commander Country

Commanders undrafted rookie could surprise, make 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders could have a surprise addition to the roster this season.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders helmet sits on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington Commanders helmet sits on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are going through the motions of training camp.

Some veterans are cruising knowing they will have a spot on the team by the end of training camp, but for about 30 or so players, they are fighting for a space on the squad.

One of those players is undrafted rookie wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, who faces long odds of making the roster. However, Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes Brooks has a case and path to make the team.

Louisville wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks during Pro Day at the UofL Football's Trager Indoor Practice Facilit
Louisville wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks during Pro Day at the UofL Football's Trager Indoor Practice Facility / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could Brooks make Commanders roster?

"Jaylin Lane seems to be an obvious choice after the organization invested a fourth-round draft pick in the Virginia Tech product. The Commanders could pair another rookie with Lane giving Ja'Corey Brooks a chance to fit that final roster spot," Sobleski wrote.

"The latter will be helped tremendously by the fact that he does have some punt and kick return experience between his two stops at Alabama and Louisville.

"Furthermore, he emerged as a top target after transferring and led the Cardinals last season with 61 receptions for 1,013 yards and nine touchdown grabs.

"If Brooks ran a little faster and didn't deal with a shoulder injury in 2023, he could have easily been drafted."

The Commanders have a deep receiver room, but Brooks could make things difficult on the coaching staff with a strong training camp.

If Brooks has a strong showing, the Commanders could make the argument to keep him on the roster.

Brooks will have a great chance to build his roster case on Aug. 8 in the team's preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

