Jayden Daniels Throws First NFL TD to Commanders’ Offensive Lineman
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels might be making an arrival for the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, the Commanders' offense has looked the best it has in quite some time.
Taking a 28-13 lead early in the third quarter, Daniels scored his second touchdown of the game, this time doing so in the air. He found offensive tackle Trent Scott for a short pass for a big man touchdown, scoring Washington's fourth touchdown of the game. The Commanders quarterback scored his first passing touchdown in style.
Daniels has now scored using both his legs and his arm, showing the versatility a dual-threat quarterback provides an offense. So far, Washington has stunned Cincinnati during the primetime game.
Through two and a half quarters, Daniels has completed 10 of his 11 passes for 152 yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Add 24 yards in seven carries and the LSU product is certainly having a field day as the Commanders look to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Entering the game as a touchdown underdog, the Commanders are making a statement, rallying behind the rookie quarterback. Both running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler have scored a rushing touchdown, too.
The most recent scoring play was set up by an electric return from Ekeler, as well.
