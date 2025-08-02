Commanders lay foundation for return to district with union deal
Washington Commanders president Mark Clouse is starting to fulfill his commitments as the team plans to return to the District with a new stadium. Clouse announced a labor agreement with a coalition of major union partners.
In the announcement, the Commanders have confirmed partnerships with UNITE HERE Local 25 and Local 23, Baltimore-DC Building Trades, 32BJ SEIU, and the Metropolitan Washington Council, AFL-CIO.
“We are proud to announce that we have reached a historic labor agreement with our union partners,” Clouse said in a statement. “This agreement reflects our shared commitment to creating good-paying, union jobs and ensuring that this project uplifts the working families who help support our communities.”
The deal is expected to create hundreds of union-protected jobs tied to the Commanders’ proposed $3.8 billion stadium project, which includes a 65,000-seat stadium, housing, and retail development.
Beyond jobs, the agreement signals a long-term commitment to investing in people. A promise the team emphasized earlier this week in a letter ahead of the D.C. Council vote. With this announcement, the Commanders appear to be following through on their commitment to workforce development.
“This agreement is more than a contract, it’s a partnership rooted in opportunity and mutual respect,” Clouse said. “We are grateful to the union leadership and skilled workers whose collaboration made this possible. Together, we’re building a legacy of economic growth, labor dignity, and community pride.”
With this deal in place, the Commanders are taking concrete steps toward returning to D.C. and starting to make good on their promises to the community.
