New report reveals the Commanders' true plan for Terry McLaurin

The contract extension saga between Washington Commanders' wide receiver Terry McLaurin and the front office has been a roller coaster ride. However, there seems to be a decision on the horizon with the 2025 season just around the corner.
Much of the reporting that has come out says the two sides couldn't be further apart, and that there is a likelihood McLaurin could get traded following his trade request.
A Star at a Standstill
However, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Commanders have zero interest in trading their star wide receiver despite his request.
Pay or Trade
McLaurin has held out of minicamp and all of training camp thus far. He is seeking a contract worth more than $30 million per year, while the Commanders are hoping to come down a bit from that.
Neither side has budged, which is what led to McLaurin requesting a trade. While a trade is most certainly a possibility, it doesn't seem like Washington will grant McLaurin his request.
It's not rare for a player to demand a trade only to ultimately get what he was asking for from his current organization. And that is where things seem headed here with McLaurin, as his request was likely to force the hand of the front office.
Teams will undoubtedly be giving the Commanders a call, but unless the return is overwhelming for McLaurin, I highly doubt that they will make the move as mentioned by Breer.
A Calculated Move?
McLaurin is one of the most consistent wideouts in the league, and despite turning 30 years of age this season, is still producing at a high level. If the Commanders want to continue their Super Bowl-contending window and maximize quarterback Jayden Daniels' talents, it would be wise for senior leadership to ante up and pay McLaurin rather than trade him.
McLaurin, who has been getting fined $50K every practice he misses, has shown up to camp a few times to sign autographs and connect with his teammates. He seems in a positive mood, so one could assess that something is in the works for him to return shortly with a lofty paycheck in hand.
