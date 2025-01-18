Lions Star Reveals Gameplan Facing Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions are going through the motions for the hours leading up to their game in the Divisional Round at Ford Field.
The Lions are the favorites going into the contest after winning the bye in the NFC, but they know they will have to bring their A-game if they want to beat the Commanders, who are led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Lions defensive back Brian Branch explained some of what his team will try to do to contain Daniels.
"You got to shrink the pocket," Branch said via NFL.com writer Kevin Patra. "Jayden Daniels, I played him in college. He's an exceptional quarterback. He kind of reminds me of Lamar (Jackson). Just how he moves and stuff, but to me that's really the game plan. Just, you know, shrinking the pocket on him and make him make those throws."
Daniels know he'll face some new looks from the Lions defense, but if he is able to withstand the pressure like he has throughout the season, the Commanders will have a shot to shock the football world with the upset.
The Commanders and Lions are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET.
