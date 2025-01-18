Why Is Commanders' OC Kliff Kingsbury Holding Back on Head-Coaching Interviews?
DETROIT -- There are coaches who talk the talk and those who walk the walk, and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is proving to be the latter.
While 24 NFL franchises entered the week planning for the next steps their teams will take this offseason, Kingsbury's Commanders were focused on a Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Because of it, the Washington coordinator is not only focusing on that opponent, but he's blocking any potential distractions along the way according to a report from NBC.
"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kingsbury has decided to wait until the Commanders’ season ends to interview with any interested teams," the report says.
This time of year, it isn't unusual for potential head coaching candidates to interview, at least via Zoom, with interested teams while also pulling their weight in planning for their current team's postseason aspirations.
Kingsbury deciding he was not going to simply balance the two but put one off as long as the more important priority existed is a testament to his dedication to getting Washington as far as it can go this year and, hopefully, the future.
"I haven't had any discussions," Kingsbury told us the week leading up the Commanders' Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Coaches, we pay representation to handle all that, and so
they've handled all that.”
We can presume 'all that' being matters of ideal compensation, length of the contract, and perhaps some non-negotiables in the circumstances were Kingsbury agree to re-enter the ranks of NFL head coaches.
It is something Kingsbury admits he'd like to do again one day, but the coordinator seems to be enjoying his rejuvinated love of football with quarterback Jayden Daniels leading his Washington offense to one of the best scoring averages this season.
Asked again this week about his potential discussions with other teams, Kingsbury reiterated, “Same answer as last week.”
