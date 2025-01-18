Commander Country

Why Is Commanders' OC Kliff Kingsbury Holding Back on Head-Coaching Interviews?

Kliff Kingsbury is showing the true hear of a leader by refusing to interview while the Washington Commanders are still contending.

David Harrison

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

DETROIT -- There are coaches who talk the talk and those who walk the walk, and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is proving to be the latter.

While 24 NFL franchises entered the week planning for the next steps their teams will take this offseason, Kingsbury's Commanders were focused on a Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Because of it, the Washington coordinator is not only focusing on that opponent, but he's blocking any potential distractions along the way according to a report from NBC.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kingsbury has decided to wait until the Commanders’ season ends to interview with any interested teams," the report says.

This time of year, it isn't unusual for potential head coaching candidates to interview, at least via Zoom, with interested teams while also pulling their weight in planning for their current team's postseason aspirations.

Kingsbury deciding he was not going to simply balance the two but put one off as long as the more important priority existed is a testament to his dedication to getting Washington as far as it can go this year and, hopefully, the future.

"I haven't had any discussions," Kingsbury told us the week leading up the Commanders' Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Coaches, we pay representation to handle all that, and so
they've handled all that.”

We can presume 'all that' being matters of ideal compensation, length of the contract, and perhaps some non-negotiables in the circumstances were Kingsbury agree to re-enter the ranks of NFL head coaches.

It is something Kingsbury admits he'd like to do again one day, but the coordinator seems to be enjoying his rejuvinated love of football with quarterback Jayden Daniels leading his Washington offense to one of the best scoring averages this season.

Asked again this week about his potential discussions with other teams, Kingsbury reiterated, “Same answer as last week.”

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Commanders Activate Tight End and Elevate 2 Players for Divisional Game

Lions Star Reveals Gameplan Facing Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Quotes: What the Lions Are Saying About the Commanders

What Does Lions Coach Dan Campbell Think of Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels?

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News