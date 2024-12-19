Kliff Kingsbury Names Key Difference in Commanders' Rematch vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders are in the hunt for a playoff bid. They were a four-win team in 2023, so their rebuild and turnaround have been rapid. And they're now on the brink of the playoff picture. Currently, they are the No. 7 seed in the NFC and could secure the final playoff spot.
The Commanders are 9-5 on the season, but the fire that Kliff Kingsbury and the team's offense started the season with has since waned a little bit. They're going to need that spark back as they've got a crucial rematch against NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.
The last time the two teams faced off, the Commanders suffered a 26-18 loss to the Eagles, and they simply didn't have enough from their offense. However, there is reason to believe the Commanders will get more from their offense this time around. Kingsbury recently explained why.
"The first time we played them on a short week ... I had way too much in and I felt like we played tentative. I didn't call a very good game," Kingsbury explained. "Now, to have the full week process ... try to make the proper adjustments and see how far we've come since then."
In the last matchup, the Eagles gained 464 yards and scored 20 fourth-quarter points en route to their eight-point victory. Washington needed a stable ground game to help them control the game in the final frame, but they didn't have it.
However, Kingsbury and the Commanders have the necessary time to plan for this game. They've got a sample size that includes the Eagles on their season. They should be able to put up a better fight this time around while potentially securing a massive victory for their playoff hopes.
