What’s ahead for Laremy Tunsil and the Commanders?
There are some questions that come up anytime a team like the Washington Commanders trades for a new player.
One of them is: 'How long before the Commanders have to pay him?' In the case of receiver Deebo Samuel, that question came up pretty quickly because his deal expires at the end of this year.
However, for new Washington left tackle Laremy Tunsil, while the question was asked early, it may not be answered for at least another year. At some point though, general manager Adam Peters is going to have to make decisions on whether or not he's paying the five-time Pro Bowl lineman.
READ MORE: Contract questions swirl around Terry McLaurin ahead of camp
"With protecting Jayden Daniels being the main mission in Washington, the Commanders traded for Tunsil, one of the league's best pass blockers," says Anthony Holzman-Escareno, senior researcher for NFL.com, in his All-Paid Team of Tomorrow listing. "It's unlikely the team will let Tunsil walk anytime soon, given the draft assets it parted with to acquire him. He has two years left on his current deal and will turn 31 in August. A Pro Bowler in five of the last six seasons, Tunsil should get a multi-year contract at the top of the market, barring a huge decline in his first season in D.C."
Of course, the Commanders are actively paying Samuel and Tunsil, and in this form we are really approaching the idea of the franchise giving either of the two a new contract or extension beyond the one inherited in each trade.
Samuel being unlisted in the examination seems to hint that Holzman-Escareno doesn't believe the receiver will likely get a new deal from Washington, but that could change quickly depending on the impact he makes in the coming year.
Meanwhile, Tunsil appears comfortable playing the year out under his current terms, leaving Peters with only star receiver Terry McLaurin's contract to prioritize presently.
