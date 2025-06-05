Terry McLaurin is not happy with the Commanders
Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is looking for a new deal this year as his contract is coming up.
The Commanders have made little headway in securing a long-term extension for their All-Pro wideout, and the lack of progress is starting to show.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal.
Schultz reported previously that "McLaurin unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll report for mandatory minicamp.”
Washington is facing a critical offseason with McLaurin, who has been the team’s most consistent offensive weapon since arriving in 2019. McLaurin is entering the final year of a three-year, $71 million extension he signed in June 2022. He is coming off a season where he caught 82 passes for 1,006 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.
Still, contract talks remain limited, and McLaurin’s absence from voluntary workouts may be the first sign of a growing standoff. As Schultz noted, "Talks have been minimal," raising questions about whether Washington is willing to pay market value to retain one of its few offensive stars.
McLaurin is unlikely to be traded, and the two sides will likely reach a deal. However, with mandatory minicamp looming and the season drawing closer, the Commanders must decide whether to invest in McLaurin or let one of the most respected receivers in the NFL play out the final year of his contract.
