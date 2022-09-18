The Washington Commanders tight end scored his first touchdown of the year against the Detroit Lions. Logan Thomas played for the Lions in 2019.

The Washington Commanders are closing the gap against the Detroit Lions.

After trailing 22-0 at halftime, the Commanders have made the game competitive again in the third quarter.

After a quick touchdown to Curtis Samuel on the team's opening drive in the second half, the Commanders responded again with another score to tight end Logan Thomas.

Thomas' 20-yard catch capped off a seven-play, 94-yard drive to make it a one-score game. Wentz found rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson on the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game.

For Thomas, the touchdown is a milestone in a long recovery from injuries dating back to last season. Thomas broke out in the 2020 season as a quarterback-turned-tight end who became arguably the best pass-catcher next to Terry McLaurin in the offense. However, he struggled to stay on the field in 2021 after injuries kept him sidelined.

He spent the entire offseason recovering, sitting out most of training camp, but the 31-year-old was activated just before preparations began for the team's Week 1 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Today marks his first touchdown since Week 12 of last season.

For Thomas, the road to get to this point has been long. He was drafted in 2014 as a quarterback in the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals, but found minimal success as a signal-caller in the NFL. He bounced around several teams as a tight end, including a stop with the Lions in 2019, but couldn't stick ... until he got to Washington.

Now, he's scored against a team that gave up on him.

The Commanders trail 29-15 to the Lions early in the fourth quarter.

