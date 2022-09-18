Skip to main content

Logan Thomas Scores TD Against Former Team

The Washington Commanders tight end scored his first touchdown of the year against the Detroit Lions. Logan Thomas played for the Lions in 2019.

The Washington Commanders are closing the gap against the Detroit Lions.

After trailing 22-0 at halftime, the Commanders have made the game competitive again in the third quarter.

After a quick touchdown to Curtis Samuel on the team's opening drive in the second half, the Commanders responded again with another score to tight end Logan Thomas.

Thomas' 20-yard catch capped off a seven-play, 94-yard drive to make it a one-score game. Wentz found rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson on the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game.

For Thomas, the touchdown is a milestone in a long recovery from injuries dating back to last season. Thomas broke out in the 2020 season as a quarterback-turned-tight end who became arguably the best pass-catcher next to Terry McLaurin in the offense. However, he struggled to stay on the field in 2021 after injuries kept him sidelined. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

carson wentz 2
Play

WATCH: Carson Wentz, Commanders Score First Touchdown vs. Lions

After a slow start, the Washington Commanders got the ball rolling on their first drive of the second half. The series was capped off with a Carson Wentz touchdown pass.

By Daniel Flick
Carson Wentz
Play

Commanders Look Lost in First Half vs. Lions

The Washington Commanders haven't done a lot right, while the Detroit Lions look like Super Bowl contenders in the first half.

By Jeremy Brener
Terry McLaurin
Play

Live In-Game Updates: Lions Answer Quickly, Lead Commanders 29-15

The Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions get set for a Week 2 square-off from Ford Field. Can Carson Wentz and the Commanders get off to a 2-0 start?

By Zach Dimmitt

He spent the entire offseason recovering, sitting out most of training camp, but the 31-year-old was activated just before preparations began for the team's Week 1 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Today marks his first touchdown since Week 12 of last season.

For Thomas, the road to get to this point has been long. He was drafted in 2014 as a quarterback in the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals, but found minimal success as a signal-caller in the NFL. He bounced around several teams as a tight end, including a stop with the Lions in 2019, but couldn't stick ... until he got to Washington.

Now, he's scored against a team that gave up on him.

The Commanders trail 29-15 to the Lions early in the fourth quarter.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter

In This Article (2)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

carson wentz 2
News

WATCH: Carson Wentz, Commanders Score First Touchdown vs. Lions

By Daniel Flick
Carson Wentz
News

Commanders Look Lost in First Half vs. Lions

By Jeremy Brener
Terry McLaurin
News

Live In-Game Updates: Lions Answer Quickly, Lead Commanders 29-15

By Zach Dimmitt
Jonathan Allen speaks with reporters at a press conference.
News

Commanders vs. Lions Inactives: Jonathan Allen Good to Go?

By Jeremy Brener
Jonathan Allen
News

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Ruled Questionable vs. Lions; Backup Plan in Place?

By Jeremy Brener
Carson Wentz Jared Goff
News

Carson Wentz, Jared Goff Cross Paths Again in Commanders vs. Lions Matchup

By Jeremy Brener
Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders, USA Today
News

Commanders vs. Lions Week 2 Preview: GAMEDAY

By Bri Amaranthus
jahan dotson
News

Commanders vs. Lions Week 2: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

By Nathaniel Marrero