Marcus Mariota explains decision to re-sign with Commanders
The Washington Commanders are entering their second season with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.
The No. 2 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner is getting ready for his 11th season in the NFL, where he hopes to win his first Super Bowl with the Commanders.
Mariota spoke with reporters at a local event in his home state of Hawaii about the decision to stay with the Commanders for the upcoming season.
Mariota gets honest about Commanders return
“For me, it was one of those things hard to pass up, and you want to go somewhere where you’re wanted,” Mariota said via Spectrum News. “And they were very adamant that they wanted me back for another year. I love coach, DQ (Dan Quinn) and just Kliff (coordinator Kingsbury) and the offense, and for me, it was like a no brainer.
“To stand here 11 years in — very, very few people get an opportunity to do that,” Mariota added. “So I'm thankful for every day and the ability to go into work and have fun, cut it loose, and have such a great (quarterback) room that makes it so much better, too. I'm just kind of having fun with it, rolling with the punches. Whatever comes, if they need me, I'm ready to play. Otherwise, I'm here for Jay[den Daniels], and just making sure he's playing to the best of his ability.”
Mariota has the opportunity to play behind Daniels for a second straight season in hopes of leading Washington past the NFC Championship Game and into the Super Bowl conversation.
While backup quarterbacks don't often show up on the field or in the stat sheet, they play a key role in the locker room and position group.
There's a reason Mariota has stayed in the league for as long as he has and the Commanders' decision to keep him around should be a sign that he is well-appreciated in the organization.
