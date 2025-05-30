Marcus Mariota ranked a top backup for role with Jayden Daniels, Commanders
The Washington Commanders found quite the quarterback in 2024 when they selected Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall.
As fun as it was to watch Daniels in action as a rookie, he never passed up a chance to put shine on someone else who helped him, whether it was just getting to the NFL or thriving in it. The Commanders' quarterback knows the value others bring to his brand.
Having someone like Marcus Mariota in his corner was part of that valuable group. As someone who knows what it is like entering the league as the 'savior' of a franchise, the Washington backup is so valuable, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano ranked him one of the top 10 second-string quarterbacks in the NFL today.
"As a backup, getting the starter prepared to play is just as important as keeping the team afloat when injuries occur. Jayden Daniels often praised Mariota for helping him throughout his sensational rookie season," Manzano wrote. "Also, Mariota can still play, evident by his 205-yard performance in the blowout win against the Panthers after Daniels exited due to a rib injury."
In 2024, not only did Mariota fill the role of big brother to Daniels perfectly, he also stepped in three times to help secure wins for the Commanders.
In total, Mariota completed 77 percent of his 44 pass attempts for 364 yards, throwing four touchdowns and not one interception.
He's admitted every competitor wants to play, but he knows the value he can bring as a mentor as well.
Another quarterback with Washington ties nearly cracked the top 10. Minnesota Vikings backup Sam Howell ranks No. 11 on Manzano's list as he projects to start the season behind second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Truthfully, we'd have Mariota higher on this list than some of the ones that came in above him. Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Daniel Jones just to name a few, all of whom rank first, second, and third, respectively.
Still, No. 7 is pretty high praise, and respect well deserved for Mariota, who is entering his second season helping Daniels and the Commanders reach heights many never saw coming.
