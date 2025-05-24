Commanders' Jayden Daniels proves clutch in key situation
All week long, the NFL has been buzzing about the “tush push.” Should it stay? Should it be banned? The debate has been all over the headlines—yet for all the focus on who made the “tush push” famous, there’s another signal-caller quietly making noise: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
According to FOX Sports research, Daniels didn’t just convert short-yardage situations—he dominated them. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year went a perfect 12-for-12 on third and fourth down attempts with one yard to go, making him the only quarterback in the league to maintain a 100% success rate in those high-pressure moments.
That kind of efficiency made the Commanders one of the most aggressive and effective teams on fourth down in 2024. Head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury weren’t afraid to trust their rookie quarterback when the game was on the line—and it paid off.
As a team, the Commanders converted 38 of 43 short-yardage plays (third or fourth down with one yard to go) making that an 88% success rate, the best in the NFL. For comparison, the Eagles converted at a rate of 76.7%, just slightly above the league average of 74%.
What makes the Commanders success even more impressive is the context. The Commanders pulled this off with a rookie quarterback and an offensive line still under construction—yet they outperformed not just their NFC East rivals but the entire league.
While Hurts still led the NFL in volume with 22 successful conversions in these situations, Daniels was more efficient. His 100% mark outpaced Hurts (81%), Buffalo’s Josh Allen (94%), and even Denver rookie Bo Nix (86%).
Washington proved it could be just as tough and reliable in critical moments. The Eagles may have made the tush push famous, but the Commanders are showing they can be just as good—or better—when it comes to getting that one tough yard.
