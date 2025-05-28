Does Commanders' Deebo Samuel trade affect Terry McLaurin extension?
The Washington Commanders are at a crossroads when it comes to their wide receivers.
Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are both free agents at the end of the 2025 season, and the Commanders need to find a way to keep at least one, if not both.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder believes the two situations shouldn't have an issue together.
Samuel trade shouldn't affect McLaurin extension
"Ever since being a third-round pick six years ago, all McLaurin has done for the Washington Commanders is produce," Holder wrote.
"He’s currently on a five-year streak of logging over 75 catches and 1,000 yards, with his rookie season being the lone campaign he didn’t cross those thresholds. But even in that season, the Ohio State product still put up good numbers with 58 receptions, 918 yards and seven touchdowns in a career-low 14 games.
"To be fair, the organization has already acknowledged that the two-time Pro Bowler brings a lot to the table, signing him to a three-year, $68.2 million contract extension in 2022. However, his deal is almost up again, and it’s time for the new ownership group to open up its checkbook.
"... Trading for Samuel gave the Commanders’ wide receiver corps the boost it needed as he’ll be a quality No. 2 option. However, the former 49er is also in a contract year, so his presence shouldn’t impact McLaurin’s extension much, if at all."
The priority for the Commanders should be to extend McLaurin before the season. Then, Samuel can prove his worth and try to earn as much as possible going into next spring.
