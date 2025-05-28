Commander Country

Analyst raises red flag about Commanders defense

The Washington Commanders' defense has a concern or two going into the season.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn before a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn before a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are hoping to keep their chair at the NFL contenders' table this season after making it all the way to the NFC Championship a year ago.

They have made upgrades across the roster, especially at wide receiver and the offensive line. However, there are still some holes in need of filling.

ESPN analyst Ben Solak is concerned about Washington's pass rush corps, deeming it inadequate for another deep playoff run.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis passes the ball while being hit by Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis passes the ball while being hit by Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Commanders need better pass rushers

"The Commanders' best pass rusher right now is Frankie Luvu, which is a little weird because he's an off-ball linebacker. The actual defensive ends are Dorance Armstrong, Jacob Martin, Clelin Ferrell and Deatrich Wise Jr. I ... don't love that for a presumed Super Bowl hopeful," Solak wrote.

The Commanders were in need of a pass rush last season, but they made it all the way to the NFC Championship without anyone of note other than Dante Fowler Jr., who left to join the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

The Commanders pass rush wasn't exactly the reason why they were eliminated in the NFC Championship Game, but an improved unit may have changed things a little bit.

Washington cannot rely on flukes from last season to carry the team this year. It remains to be seen whether or not last year's successes are able to repeat itself, but Washington needs to have as many of its position groups in tip-top shape. The pass rush simply isn't there.

