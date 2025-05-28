Commanders’ UDFA WR creating buzz as roster spot battle begins
The Washington Commanders have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL, especially after the team traded for Deebo Samuel.
The team made other additions this offseason, including the selection of Jaylin Lane in the fourth round of the draft. The Commanders wanted another rookie wide receiver on top of Lane, which is why they signed Louisville's Ja'Corey Brooks in undrafted free agency.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes Brooks is Washington's most exciting undrafted free agent.
Brooks brings excitement to Commanders
"The addition of Deebo Samuel as part of a trade from the San Francisco 49ers gives the Washington Commanders a legit playmaker at wide receiver to pair with the always steady Terry McLaurin," Sobleski wrote.
"From there, the Commanders front office should still be looking for other targets who can do some damage. Ja'Corey Brooks originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide as a 5-star recruit. In 2024, the wide receiver transferred to Louisville where he led the Cardinals with 1,013 receiving yards. Brooks' game is predicated more on body control than speed and quickness."
Brooks has gone overlooked in the pre-draft process, and it will be tough for him to make the Commanders roster as an undrafted free agent with Terry McLaurin, Samuel, Lane, second-year pro Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Brown all likely to make the team.
However, Brooks can fight for a practice squad spot and if he performs well, other teams could notice and offer him a spot on their roster instead.
