Marshon Lattimore Arrives to Commanders Dealing With Injury Post Trade With Saints
The Washington Commanders proved they were a legitimate Super Bowl contender at the trade deadline.
After a 7-2 start through nine games, there is an evident culture shift in the DMV as Washington posted a 4-13 record just one season ago. There is obvious confidence in rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels as the franchise player under center. First-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn is proving to have been the right hire, as well.
With the clean house from a season ago going well, Commanders general manager Adam Peters decided to make an "all-in" move to trade for a star at the trade deadline. The squad acquired four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints via trade.
The Commanders are excited for his arrival, though the cornerback isn't exaclty going to hit the ground running. On Wednesday, Quinn revealed Lattimore has a hamstring injury that will have a "day-by-day" status as they look to get him immersed with the team.
"He has a hamstring injury right now, and he just got in today so we're just evaluating that," Quinn said. "In terms of due diligence when you're doing a trade like this and there is a player that could be injured our trainer will talk to their trainer - they'll allow us to get the medical records and all that - so we understand the full picture...You won't see him out there today, we'll just take it day-by-day."
The Commanders are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 6-2 on the season, in Week 10 as they look to continue building on their season. They'd like to have Lattimore out there to bolster the secondary after the trade, but erring on the side of caution to avoid further injury is more important.
Should Washington be ready to make a playoff run, having Lattimore 100 percent healthy will be the right move, even if the Commanders have to delay his debut with the team by a week.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Continue to Stand at the Top of the NFC East Division
• Commanders HC Tough Love Approach to Brian Robinson's Recovery
• Commanders Acquire Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Before Trade Deadline
• Commanders Battle With Chiefs For 4-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Trade