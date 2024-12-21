Commanders on Pace for Historic Season of Fourth Quarter Scoring
The Washington Commanders have a problem.
In the last three games alone the Commanders' defense has allowed 34 points in the fourth quarter and because of it, though the team is 2-1 in those weeks, things have been much harder than they had to be.
Still, Washington is finding solace in the fact that learning how to win tough games at the end is what separates good teams from great ones. But if it doesn't figure out how to stop the fourth-quarter bleeding—NFL history shows—it's going to bite them at the worst possible time.
But it isn't just the fourth quarter where the defense is faltering, according to Pro Football Network research.
"Washington games have seen 51 points scored in the final minute of regulation this season (3.64 per game). That puts them on pace to top the 2012 Lions for the most such points in a season during the 2000s (the Commanders have seen 51 such points scored, those Lions saw 57 in 16 games, 3.56)," according to the site.
So while the defense has certainly gotten better, it still has room to grow. Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is aware or it, working diligently at it, but also want to continue seeing the positives he has with his unit from the start of the year to now.
"I've been pleased with where the group is going," Whitt said on Thursday. "We have to get the turnovers and then the fourth quarter points must get corrected and that starts with me. Trust me, we're diligently looking at, 'What are we doing? What am I doing wrong? Do I need to hold some calls back? Do I need to change some looks up?' If we clear that up, we're going to have opportunity to do some things here that we expected. The outside world might not expect it, but we expected. So, I'm proud of where the guys are.”
Asked why the fourth quarter scoring has been such a problem, Whitt said, "If I had the answer there (it) wouldn't be a problem right now."
True words from a coach who has been consistent in attacking issues straight-on and without trying to hide from them.
Washington will get another chance to fix its fourth-quarter woes against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, a team it led by four points entering that final stretch in Week 11 before eventually losing by eight.
