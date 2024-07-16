NBA Star Kevin Durant a Huge Fan of Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels
Kevin Durant has been known to be a fan of the Washington Commanders franchise throughout his entire career. The two-time NBA Champion hasn't shied away from his fandom, embracing his hometown team.
The Phoenix Suns and NBA superstar might be the biggest celebrity Commanders fan, and he's made appearances at training camp and games as a native of Maryland.
Fortunately for Durant and the rest of the Commanders fans, there is plenty of hype surrounding the franchise right now. With Josh Harris taking over as owner, the team is taking the right steps to work towards building a contender, and it started with taking LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Durant was very, very complimentary of Daniels ahead of his rookie campaign, drawing a comparison between himself and the quarterback.
“I was a fan of the Heisman winner this past year,” Durant said on Up & Adams this past week. "It feels like…..he’s like the KD of college football last year with his body type. You watch him on TV; it’s easy to watch their team because of how he plays. So, hopefully, he brings that same type of enthusiasm to the game to Washington. Everyone is rallying around him, we feel like we got a player that can take us somewhere now.”
What was the leading reason for the comparison between the two? Body type.
“I feel like he pops off the screen when you turn on the TV,” Durant continued. “A guy that size that can move that well at that position, you tend to look at that body frame as a wide receiver.”
Durant, who was labeled the "Slim Reaper" in the NBA, has a unique frame and playstyle for his position. He said the same of Daniels, who will have Durant's support during his time with Washington.
Commanders fans can only hope that Daniels will be able to raise two championship trophies like Durant -- if not more.
