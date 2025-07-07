Commanders running back named breakout candidate
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is entering his fourth season with the team, and it's arguably his most important year to date.
Robinson, 26, is entering the final year of his contract and there is no guarantee that the Commanders will re-sign him once the season is over. That being said, Robinson has a chance to forge his own path in the upcoming season.
The Athletic's Jacob Robinson named the Commanders running back as a breakout candidate for the upcoming season.
Robinson named breakout candidate
"The contract-year runner stood out in minicamp, where beat reporter Ben Standig cited Robinson’s health and focus. HC Dan Quinn echoed that sentiment: “You feel his urgency and intensity. He’s really had a good offseason.” If healthy, Washington’s lead runner could recapture his early-season form (he averaged 4.6 yards per carry through Week 9). Keep an eye on rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, too, as he’s the only back who could unseat Robinson," Robinson wrote.
Robinson needs to perform more in 2025 than he has in the past because his future is so uncertain.
If Robinson can find a way to improve in the upcoming season, he will have a chance to sign a new contract worth a little bit more than what he's currently making on the rookie contract he signed shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft.
Robinson will report to training camp with the rest of the team's veterans on July 22.
