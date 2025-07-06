Terry McLaurin is reportedly not happy with the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are just a few weeks away from kicking off training camp. After falling short in the NFC Championship last season, the Commanders have Super Bowl aspirations on their mind. Those goals might not be too lofty considering the quick rise of star quarterback Jayden Daniels.
There is at least one hurdle that Washington needs to figure out before the end of the month. All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the franchise that he deserves more money in his pocket.
The two sides have been entangled in a contract dispute dating back to May. Since then, McLaurin has skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp, leading many to wonder if the talented pass-catcher will be back with the team in July.
There's a growing possibility that McLaurin's holdout will continue into training camp. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the 29-year-old is not pleased with the current progress on his extension.
Fowler revealed on SportsCenter that McLaurin is "not happy with where things are with an extension," and that Washington has "a couple of weeks here to make progress" before risking a further absence from McLaurin.
This is another discouraging update as the Commanders try to get McLaurin back onto the field. An extension for the explosive wide receiver is expected to be in the $24-$30 million range. The two sides are still working on a number that is comfortable for both parties.
One thing's for sure, the franchise certainly wants to keep McLaurin in Washington. He was a key piece for Daniels a season ago and could find even more room to produce between the lines after the Commanders brought in former San Francisco 49ers standout Deebo Samuel via trade this offseason.
It's worth noting that Commanders head coach Dan Quinn didn't appear to be too concerned about the situation last month.
McLaurin had his fifth straight season with 1,000+ yards in 2024, catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.
