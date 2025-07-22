NFL analyst praises Commanders for ‘masterful job’ building around Jayden Daniels
Football is finally almost back with the preseason now officially underway.
The Washington Commanders and other teams around the NFL are kicking off training camp this week. After shocking the league last season on their way to an NFC Championship appearance, the Commanders are primed for more in 2025.
Throughout the last few months, the front office has prioritized going all-in on its potential championship window. After all, now is the time to strike while rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels is on his rookie contract.
READ MORE: A Commanders star is climbing the ranks
The deal allows Washington to be more flexible when it comes to building around Daniels.
That was evident this offseason with the Commanders making some big moves on offense, which included trading for former Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil and former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Washington's effort to stockpile the cupboard with talent to allow its young signal-caller to flourish is a reason fans should be optimistic going into the fall, per CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan.
"The Commanders were one of the feel-good stories from 2024 as the downtrodden franchise enjoyed a remarkable turnaround spearheaded by the arrival of Jayden Daniels, who led them to the NFC Championship," Sullivan wrote.
"This offseason, Washington did a masterful job of continuing to build around its young QB by adding star left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel via trade. They also added offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and corner Trey Amos at the NFL Draft," Sullivan added. "All these moves seem to be solidifying the Commanders as a force in the NFC for the foreseeable future."
The addition of Samuel will make a big impact on the Commanders' season, in a good or bad way. The franchise is hedging on the veteran wide receiver bouncing back after a campaign mired by injuries during his final run with the 49ers.
Samuel started in 15 games, catching 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 42 times for 136 yards and a score. However, he recorded the second-fewest receptions, third-fewest yards, and tied for his third-fewest touchdowns in a single season during his six years at the professional level.
During his career, Samuels has scored 42 touchdowns and totaled nearly 6,000 yards from scrimmage. He was a Pro Bowler and a First-Team All-Pro in 2021.
Outside of the additions, it's among the returning players where Washington will need to find stability. All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains away from the team while going through a contract dispute. That's something that needs to be resolved sooner rather than later.
The Commanders kick off their preseason slate against the New England Patriots on Friday, August 8 at Gillette Stadium.
READ MORE: Former Commanders QB has advice for Josh Allen and the Bills
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders bet big on future Hall of Famer Von Miller
• One trait makes Commanders' Jayden Daniels elite
• The Commanders' plan has one major flaw
• Commanders cornerback might surprise people in rookie season