Commanders bet big on future Hall of Famer Von Miller
After being released by the Buffalo Bills this offseason, eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller recently found a home with the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders signed the NFL’s active sack leader to a one-year deal worth $6.1 million, with incentives that could push it to $10.5 million, per NFL Network. If Miller cashes in on the full value, he’ll become the first defensive player to top $200 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.
Washington marks Miller’s fourth stop in the league. He spent the bulk of his career in Denver, where he racked up accolades like his eight Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pro honors, and a Super Bowl 50 MVP. He helped deliver Super Bowl wins to both the Broncos and the Rams and now hopes to add another Lombardi Trophy to the Commanders’ trophy case.
The Commanders are taking a risk on the 36-year-old pass rusher after letting 2024 sack leader Dante Fowler Jr. walk in free agency. Miller will now team up with fellow veteran Bobby Wagner, who is decorated in his own right. Together, they bring 18 Pro Bowls, nine All-Pro selections, and 26 seasons of experience to the defense.
Miller’s time in Buffalo didn’t go as planned, and injuries limited him to just 14 sacks in three seasons, with zero starts and only 25 games played over the past two years. But Washington gives him a clean slate, a promising young quarterback in Jayden Daniels, and a team aiming to make another deep playoff run.
This might be Miller’s final shot at a Super Bowl and a $200 million milestone within reach.
