Former Commanders QB has advice for Josh Allen and the Bills
The NFL has become a game of offense over the past few decades.
Yes, defenses are still important to the game, but it's a rarity to find defenses such as the Steel Curtain, the Legion of Boom, Monsters of the Midway, or even the Sacksonville Jaguars who have carried their teams to success.
The Washington Commanders have what it takes to be one of the elite offenses in the league in 2025. Rookie Jayden Daniels showed what he could do last year with only Terry McLaurin to work with. He now has Deebo Samuel and a retooled offensive line to try and amplify those results from a season ago.
Another former Washington quarterback, Robert Griffin III, also has an idea of what top offenses need to succeed. RGIII saw historic success at the collegiate level with Baylor before having an uneventful NFL career.
Griffin III is now a known media personality who never shies away from his opinions. And, in a recent X post, he gave his insights on the Buffalo Bills offense, claiming they will always be Super Bowl contenders with Josh Allen at the helm, but emphasizing they need to get their second-year wide receiver, Keon Coleman, more touches.
Bills on the Precipice of Greatness
Allen has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league for some time now, and broke through this past season by winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award.
He is one of the unique QBs in the league who is tremendous sitting in the pocket with the sneaky ability to run the ball when a play breaks down.
Allen has never really had the strongest core of skill players around him, but has done plenty with what he has.
That is why the Bills drafted Coleman with the first pick of the second round last season. Coleman showcased his talents at Michigan State and Florida State before making the jump to the NFL.
Coleman is known for attacking the ball at the point of the catch. Utilizing his basketball acumen, size, and balance to control his body and make jaw-dropping plays.
Much was expected from him in his rookie season, but managed to accumulate 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns. Not too bad for a rookie wide receiver, but he went largely unnoticed.
There is promise for Coleman, who will likely be featured a bit more in the Bills' offense. If the Bills are paying attention to what RGIII is saying—they likely aren't—then this could be the season they finally catch a break and reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993.
READ MORE: Commanders' biggest rival just got put on blast by a former player
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Laremy Tunsil rivals Jayden Daniels as most important Commanders player
• An unexpected roadblock for a Commanders trade
• Commanders need Jayden Daniels to improve key trait
• Brian Robinson Jr. could have surprise impact for Commanders