NFL coordinator compares Commanders' Jayden Daniels to Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is entering his second season in the league, but he is already viewed as one of the best at his position.
Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors en route to helping the Commanders reach the NFC Championship game.
A defensive coordinator that had to prepare against Daniels last season thinks he is on par with some of the league's best quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.
Daniels in pretty good company
"Single-handedly took one of the worst franchises to the NFC title game as a rookie with a bad defense, one legitimate wide receiver, a dinosaur at tight end [12th-year pro Zach Ertz] and average-at-best OL," said an NFL coordinator via ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.
"The kid can read coverages, throw with accuracy and touch to all levels of the field, just as dangerous as Lamar and Josh Allen with his legs and has a clutch factor to him because his team already believes that if he has the ball with a chance to win, he's going to find a way. If he repeats anything close to his rookie year, he's no lower than No. 3 on this list next year."
Executives, coaches and scouts were asked to rank the top 10 quarterbacks in the league and Daniels came in at No. 5.
The only players that ranked higher than him were Jackson, Joe Burrow, Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
Daniels and the Commanders are set to report to training camp on July 22.
