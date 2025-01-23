NFL Makes Massive Dan Quinn Announcement Before NFC Title Game
The Washington Commanders' season was quite a success. They went 12-5, posting their best regular season record since 1991.
To make the season all that much more impressive, the Commanders did so just one year removed from a four-win campaign. They also happened to be led offensively by a rookie quarterback.
After another mediocre season in 2023, the Commanders cleaned the house from top to bottom. They gave Dan Quinn another shot at being a head coach in the NFL, and he absolutely delivered.
Quinn quickly helped Washington build a winning culture, cutting the ties from the perennial mediocre team they were before his arrival. Now, they are fresh off two playoff wins and are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for a shot at a Super Bowl appearance.
Ahead of the NFC title game, the NFL made a huge Dan Quinn announcement, too. The Commanders head coach is a finalist for the AP Coach of the Year award.
Quinn absolutely deserves to win the award. By establishing a new culture and leading a massive franchise turnaround, the Commanders have made the conference championship game for the first time since 1992 and have won their first playoff game in general since 2005.
Needless to say, Quinn could be in D.C. for quite a while moving forward after his first campaign with the club, and he might even take home some hardware after the season.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Focus On Eagles Saquon Barkley Ahead Of NFC Championship
• Next Gen Stats: Commanders' Top Receivers Stood Out in Divisional Round
• New York Jets One Step Closer to Stealing Commanders Executive
• Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Limited in Practice Before Commanders Game