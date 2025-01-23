New York Jets One Step Closer to Stealing Commanders Executive
Sometimes, your enemies become your friends. Such was the case when the Washington Commanders hired assistant general manager Lance Newmark out of the Detroit Lions organization.
Sitting high atop Ford Field on Saturday night along with general manager Adam Peters, Newmark cheered on his new team as the Commanders dispatched the Lions from the playoffs.
However, sometimes your old friends turned enemies can become friends again, and after former Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn officially became the head coach of the New York Jets, it appears Newmark may be leaving Washington to join him as the team's new general manager.
"With the Jets finalizing their expected deal with Aaron Glenn to be their head coach, the team now plans to proceed to additional second interviews for their GM job, per sources," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. "Lance Newmark was in the building with Glenn on Monday, and others remain under consideration."
Newmark was also seen at practice with the Commanders on Wednesday, signaling that while he auditions for promotions, he's still focused on what is happening with his current team.
Given his involvement in the turnaround of the Lions and Washington franchises, it would be wise for the Jets to hire Newmark, especially if Glenn signs off on the move, given their previous work history together.
Those around the Commanders would be sad to see Newmark leave, for sure, as he's been a key part of a staff that helped turn the franchise from a joke to being one win from competing for a trip to the Super Bowl this weekend.
