Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Limited in Practice Before Commanders Game

The Washington Commanders are facing a banged up Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks the field after a victory against the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks the field after a victory against the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to face off against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship, but they are dealing with injuries to key players on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles shared their initial injury report after their first practice to get ready to play the Commanders, and a few notable players were questionable, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Joining Hurts with a "questionable" tag were wide receivers A.J. Brown and Britain Covey, along with offensive lineman Lane Johnson, rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and pass rusher Josh Sweat.

Hurts hurt his knee during the team's Divisional Round win against the Los Angeles Rams, so to see him not participate fully in practice shouldn't be a surprise.

It likely doesn't put his status up in the air for Sunday's game considering the magnitude of the contest. However, it does confirm that he is not at 100 percent.

The Commanders and Eagles are set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

