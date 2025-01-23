Next Gen Stats: Commanders' Top Receivers Stood Out in Divisional Round
ASHBURN, Va. -- If we told Detroit Lions fans that Terry McLaurin wouldn't be the team's leading receiver last Saturday night, we're pretty sure they'd be looking up ticket prices for the NFC Championship Game expecting a win over the Washington Commanders.
However, with Dyami Brown leading the receiver room for the Commanders and McLaurin hauling in a critical touchdown, not only did the Lions fall but they allowed the duo to prove arguably the best of the playoff weekend.
While McLaurin led all postseason receivers in the Divisional Round in one Next Gen Stat, Brown came in second to another non-Washington receiver by the same last name.
"(Philadelphia Eagles receiver) A.J. Brown commanded a 77.22% share of the Eagles’ air yards, far more than any other receiver for their respective team in the Divisional Round. The 2nd highest mark was Dyami Brown’s 57.88%," says Zebra Sports. Meanwhile, "McLaurin gained +53 YACOE on his 58-yard TD catch-and-run, the most YACOE gained on a single play in the Divisional Round and tied 5th most on a play all season. McLaurin averaged 5.5 yards of separation (highest) on his 6 targets, most of any qualified receiver in the Divisional Round."
If Brown and McLaurin can turn in similar performances on Sunday afternoon against Brown's Eagles in the NFC Championship Game then Washington will have a decent shot at surprising even more people by punching its ticket to New Orleans for the Super Bowl.
