Commanders Focus On Eagles Saquon Barkley Ahead Of NFC Championship
The Washington Commanders are set to face their toughest test of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
Head Coach Dan Quinn, familiar with the strength of the Eagles’ roster, recognizes the heightened challenge posed by Saquon Barkley for the Commanders defense.
For Washington, containing Barkley presents a formidable challenge.
The defense has shown significant growth this season but still faces pressure to prove itself against elite competition. Barkley’s ability to exploit gaps and create explosive plays makes him a game-changing threat, and Dan Quinn says the team is aware of the level of preparation required to neutralize him.
“Every single time that I've coached against him, he's been the emphasis, and he's a remarkable player,” Quinn said during a press conference. “We have faced some excellent running backs through this season, and for him, another one. It's the explosive plays that he can create. There are some running backs, it's four, it's five, but it's the long ones with that type of speed and the explosive plays and that's what's most difficult.”
Barkley, a consistent force for the Eagles, is renowned for his game-breaking speed and elusiveness. His ability to turn routine plays into highlight-reel moments has made him one of the most dangerous weapons in the league. For the Commanders, the key to success will hinge on disciplined execution and limiting Barkley’s opportunities to break free.
Quinn acknowledged this challenge, highlighting the importance of fundamentals, particularly tackling.
“When you're good, you're good, not so good. And so you have to be able to do right over and over again and not get bored with just being in the right spot over and over again. The tackling in games like this, it's just a premium. That's why we work so hard at those things to make sure our fundamentals are staying. Like if other teams are deteriorating at that, I want it just the opposite, that we're tackling at a higher level today than we were months ago.”
Quinn is aware that Barkley’s unique skill set requires a heightened level of focus and precision. “We work really hard at that, at that specific skill,” he said, emphasizing the team’s commitment to refining their tackling technique.
As game day approaches, Quinn says “In games like this, it comes down to doing the little things right over and over again,” he said.
Whether the Commanders can rise to that challenge will be revealed when the two teams take the field this Sunday.
