Commander Country

NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take Top SEC LB

The Washington Commanders could boost their linebacker room in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) celebrates after sacking Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer (8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) celebrates after sacking Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer (8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have completely transformed their linebacker room this season, adding Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu to lead the way.

While Luvu and Wagner have excelled, the latter is a free agent at the end of the year and the team could use some youth at the position.

Yahoo! Sports writer Charles McDonald has the Commanders taking Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 24 overall pick.

"Campbell is the first true linebacker off the board, and he goes to a team that could stand to get a smidge faster on the second level of the defense. In a world where college football isn’t producing many true first-round talents at the position, the Crimson Tide product could be one of them," McDonald writes.

Campbell, 20, has 106 tackles, five sacks and an interception this season with the Crimson Tide.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn has had a strong history with linebackers and Campbell could be the next in line to be taught by one of the best in the business.

The Commanders return to the field on Sunday to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Nominated For Awards After Win Over Eagles

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels 'Became A Heavy Hitter' In Comeback Win Over Eagles

• Commanders WR Jamison Crowder Shines for Second Straight Week Off IR

• Commanders Stun Eagles with Practice-Perfect Game-Winner

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News