NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take Top SEC LB
The Washington Commanders have completely transformed their linebacker room this season, adding Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu to lead the way.
While Luvu and Wagner have excelled, the latter is a free agent at the end of the year and the team could use some youth at the position.
Yahoo! Sports writer Charles McDonald has the Commanders taking Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 24 overall pick.
"Campbell is the first true linebacker off the board, and he goes to a team that could stand to get a smidge faster on the second level of the defense. In a world where college football isn’t producing many true first-round talents at the position, the Crimson Tide product could be one of them," McDonald writes.
Campbell, 20, has 106 tackles, five sacks and an interception this season with the Crimson Tide.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn has had a strong history with linebackers and Campbell could be the next in line to be taught by one of the best in the business.
The Commanders return to the field on Sunday to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Nominated For Awards After Win Over Eagles
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels 'Became A Heavy Hitter' In Comeback Win Over Eagles
• Commanders WR Jamison Crowder Shines for Second Straight Week Off IR