Commander Country

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Top 10 After Steelers Loss?

The Washington Commanders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Where are they in the latest power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) hugs Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after their game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders saw their win streak snap in Week 10 at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who narrowly beat them in a 28-27 affair at NorthWest Stadium.

The loss brought the Commanders to 7-3 and now their status as a top team in the league has come into question.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr has moved the Commanders down five spots in his latest power rankings, moving them from No. 5 to 10.

"A harsh downgrade for the Commanders? I don’t see it that way. Everyone struggles against this Steelers defense and if this is what the Kliff Kingsbury offense looks like when humanized, I’ll take two rushing scores and 100-plus receiving yards from your No. 1 target. There’s been a bunch of teams turning in strong performances of late, which has crowded the top 10," Orr writes.

The teams that rank ahead of the Commanders are the Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, aforementioned Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, who stay at No. 1.

The Commanders will look to make up some of that ground lost in Week 11 as they visit the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

