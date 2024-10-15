Commander Country

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Top 5 After Ravens Loss?

The Washington Commanders lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rolls out to pass during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders saw their win streak snapped in Week 6 at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in a 30-23 defeat at M&T Bank Stadium.

The loss was the first for Washington since Week 1 when it fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

With the loss, the Commanders fell two spots in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's weekly NFL power rankings, going from No. 4 to 6.

"Series Conversion Rate is a fun stat that tracks the percentage of fresh downs that result in an additional first down or touchdown. And the Commanders actually had abetterSCR against the Ravens than they did a week ago in a beatdown of the Cleveland Browns. While it’s a bit of a copout observation, seeing Jayden Daniels play this well, especially with Baltimore eliminating the Commanders’ early down rushes, was impressive," Orr writes.

The teams that ranked ahead of the Commanders were the Green Bay Packers, aforementioned Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Commanders will look to gnaw their way back into the top five of the power rankings as they host the 32nd-ranked Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

