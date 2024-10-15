Commander Country

Commanders Coach Sounds Off on Jonathan Allen Injury

Jonathan Allen won't play for the Washington Commanders for the rest of the season.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are recovering from their 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, but there is also another result that will hurt the team.

Star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who is also the longest-tenured member of the team having joined in 2017, is out for the rest of the season after suffering a pectoral tear against the Ravens.

"Jon has a peck tear and it's a big blow for us," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "Jon Allen's obviously been the staple player here in his play style and the attitude. So yeah, we're really bummed for him as the man and the ball player, and we'll certainly miss him this season. And he should likely get surgery in the days ahead."

Losing Allen won't be easy for the defensive line as his contributions cannot be replaced by one player off the bench. Quinn gave an idea as to how the Commanders will look to replace him in the coming weeks.

"It’ll be a multitude of people and roles and how we can feature guys to do that because Jon's rare and he's got unique skills and talent. So, it's not just plug and play. And good news, we got a big, deep crew and we'll feature all of them a little bit differently and finding the ways that we can do that. But we'll certainly miss Jon and the strength and the attitude that he brings inside," Quinn said.

Among those who will replace Allen in the lineup are Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis and second-round rookie Johnny Newton.

