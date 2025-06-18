Commanders have big hole in roster that needs fixing
The Washington Commanders have one of the best rosters in the NFL after making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game last season.
The Commanders have higher goals for the upcoming season, but the roster still has flaws that need to be sorted out between now and September.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox emphasized Washington's need to have a better pass rush, whether that comes from players on the team stepping up or the front office signing a veteran or two.
Commanders need upgrades for pass rush
"[Commanders general manager Adam] Peters should also look to bolster a pass rush that lost 2024 sacks leader Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency. Von Miller, Za'Darius Smith and Matthew Judon headline the remaining free-agent market. Adding at least one of them in the coming weeks would be logical," Knox wrote.
The Commanders have a lot of question marks regarding the pass rush, but that doesn't mean the players on the roster cannot succeed on their own.
Washington will need players like Deatrich Wise Jr. and Dorance Armstrong Jr. to step up on the defensive line, while Frankie Luvu will likely need to lead the team in sacks. He has big shoes to fill with Fowler Jr. leaving to sign with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.
If the Commanders don't have an internal growth at the position or sign someone from the outside that can help out, the team could be missing a huge piece to the puzzle that will get them back to the playoffs.
