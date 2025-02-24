College Football Playoffs standout could catch eye of Commanders at Scouting Combine
Nobody saw the Washington Commanders coming, but by season's end, they were one game from competing to be the best in the NFL in 2024.
Similar to the Commanders' rise this past season, nobody saw the Arizona State Sun Devils coming either.
Yet, like Washington, the Sun Devils were so close to the title they could almost touch it. Arizona State wasn't quite as close as the Commanders were, and their color scheme isn't quite the same either, but turn on the tape of running back Cam Skattebo and you'll quickly see that he's the type of player that could help himself and his new team reach the heights they fell short of in 2024.
"The spectacular Sun Devil is almost like an urban legend, gaining legions of followers in the football world after running roughshod through the Big 12 in 2024. As a rugged runner with outstanding strength, power, balance and body control, Cam Skattebo is ideally suited to operate as a featured runner in a downhill system," Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently wrote about the back. "Though he can add a dimension as a soft-handed pass catcher with underrated playmaking ability in space, the Arizona State standout is a throwback type built for the NFL’s running back renaissance. With a strong performance at the combine, he might convince a few play-callers he can fill a role as a primary back as a pro."
Skattebo is one of the players in Brooks' recent column on players who could rise during the pre-draft prospect, and that time to rise begins this week in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.
If Skattebo can showcase his full talents in workouts and impress the Commanders' delgation in interviews it isn't out of the realm of possibility he'll trade maroon for burgundy as he goes from amateur to pro football running back this April.
