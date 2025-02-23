Commander Country

Commanders star could sign with playoff rival in free agency

The Washington Commanders could see one of their free agents leave for a team they faced in the playoffs this season.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) recovers a fumble by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders will negotiate a new contract with star linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason.

However, the Commanders may not be the only team looking to bring him in the fold for next season. Pro Football Network writer Ben Rolfe links Wagner to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are in need of a middle linebacker.

Bobby Wagne
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wagner could join Bucs after their elimination to Commanders

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the offseason in an interesting position. They were not far away from competing for the NFC crown last year. However, they have a few needs to address: wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker. Cap space is not plentiful, so they must pick and choose their spots a little," Rolfe writes.

"They would ideally like to target players like Khalil Mack or Zack Baun to upgrade their defense, but cap space might be tight. Equally, they would like to bring back Lavonte David, but he might decide to retire, leaving them needing someone there. Bobby Wagner could offer them a direct replacement as a veteran linebacker.

"Wagner would not break the bank at around $7.2 million, and they could easily use void years to spread the cap hit. That would give them the flexibility to sign other players if needs be while also giving them a more than useful veteran who can contribute to this defense."

It would be ironic for Wagner to join the Bucs, but crazier things have happened in the NFL before.

That being said, multiple teams would love to have Wagner on defense, so the Commanders may need to up the ante if they want him back running things in 2025.

