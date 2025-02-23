Commanders star could sign with playoff rival in free agency
The Washington Commanders will negotiate a new contract with star linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason.
However, the Commanders may not be the only team looking to bring him in the fold for next season. Pro Football Network writer Ben Rolfe links Wagner to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are in need of a middle linebacker.
READ MORE: Could Commanders benefit from 'absurd' Chiefs cap casualty?
Wagner could join Bucs after their elimination to Commanders
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the offseason in an interesting position. They were not far away from competing for the NFC crown last year. However, they have a few needs to address: wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker. Cap space is not plentiful, so they must pick and choose their spots a little," Rolfe writes.
"They would ideally like to target players like Khalil Mack or Zack Baun to upgrade their defense, but cap space might be tight. Equally, they would like to bring back Lavonte David, but he might decide to retire, leaving them needing someone there. Bobby Wagner could offer them a direct replacement as a veteran linebacker.
"Wagner would not break the bank at around $7.2 million, and they could easily use void years to spread the cap hit. That would give them the flexibility to sign other players if needs be while also giving them a more than useful veteran who can contribute to this defense."
It would be ironic for Wagner to join the Bucs, but crazier things have happened in the NFL before.
That being said, multiple teams would love to have Wagner on defense, so the Commanders may need to up the ante if they want him back running things in 2025.
READ MORE: Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?