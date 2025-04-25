New Commanders' lineman weighs pressure of protecting QB Jayden Daniels
ASHBURN, Va. -- If you hear new Washington Commanders' lineman Josh Conerly Jr. talk about ending up with the team in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, you know he's not taking the opportunity lightly.
If you hear him talk about blocking for quarterback Jayden Daniels, you'll hear that he knows well ahead of time how important his first NFL job is with the Commanders' franchise that nearly ended up in the Super Bowl a few months ago.
“It means the world to me," Conerly said of blocking for Daniels. "Heisman Trophy winner, somebody I look up to, just someone that went from Pac-12, went to SEC, did big things, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity just to get out there and block for one of the best.”
Conerly isn't a stranger to blocking for big-time quarterbacks. His former college teammate, quarterback Bo Nix, was the first round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2024 and put together a pretty solid NFL debut season himself.
In that one season Nix and Daniels played as professionals a lot of things changed. While Daniels was being talked to about helping stabilize an unstable organization, Conerly gets to talk about joining a franchise he's heard nothing but good things about.
"It's a great place to be, that's what I did know. And the energy was high, and things were moving in the right direction,” he said when asked about his knowledge of Washington.
Getting on that right path took some smart roster moves last offseason, with even more coming this year. General manager Adam Peters is confident this one is another, and the rookie he's invested so much in before he even arrives to the organization doesn't sound like he's planning on wasting the opportunity.
