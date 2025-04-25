Commanders rival Cowboys select top guard in NFL Draft
ASHUBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders have been watching their NFC East rivals this season, and on Thursday night in Round 1 of the draft, the Dallas Cowboys made moves to strengthen their offensive line for next season.
With the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker. Their latest addition marks the second consecutive year the Cowboys have looked to strengthen their line in the first round, selecting Tyler Guyton in the 2024 NFL draft.
Booker, a standout at Alabama, earned first-team All-American, recording a team-high of 92 knockdown blocks, allowed just half a sack, and graded out at 92.3 percent for the season. Over his collegiate start with the Crimson Tide, Booker made 27 starts predominantly at left tackle showcasing his durability and consistency.
With the addition of Booker, the Cowboys are looking to fill a void on their offensive line with the retirement of Zack Martin. The Cowboys are also looking to add more protection for their quarterback and their run game.
As the Cowboys look ahead they have remaining picks in the 2nd and 3rd round of the NFL draft providing them plenty opportunities to continue bolster their roster and become more competitive in the NFC East.
READ MORE: Commanders exploring trade for Dolphins $118 million defensive star
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders rival Giants select top pass rusher in NFL Draft
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story