With the number twelve pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys added the top guard as they look to bolster their offensive line against the Washington Commanders.

Joanne Coley

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive guard Tyler Booker on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
ASHUBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders have been watching their NFC East rivals this season, and on Thursday night in Round 1 of the draft, the Dallas Cowboys made moves to strengthen their offensive line for next season.

With the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker. Their latest addition marks the second consecutive year the Cowboys have looked to strengthen their line in the first round, selecting Tyler Guyton in the 2024 NFL draft.

Booker, a standout at Alabama, earned first-team All-American, recording a team-high of 92 knockdown blocks, allowed just half a sack, and graded out at 92.3 percent for the season. Over his collegiate start with the Crimson Tide, Booker made 27 starts predominantly at left tackle showcasing his durability and consistency.

With the addition of Booker, the Cowboys are looking to fill a void on their offensive line with the retirement of Zack Martin. The Cowboys are also looking to add more protection for their quarterback and their run game.

As the Cowboys look ahead they have remaining picks in the 2nd and 3rd round of the NFL draft providing them plenty opportunities to continue bolster their roster and become more competitive in the NFC East.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George's County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor's in Communications from Kent State University and a Master's in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

