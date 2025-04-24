3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
We spend all offseason trying to figure out what teams like the Washington Commanders might be about to do in the NFL Draft, beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
Then, on the first night, we discover that we didn't really know as much as we thought we did. It could happen because the Commanders do something unexpected, or because another team does, and it has a direct impact on what happens after that.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame listed some bold predictions for draft night, three of which could directly involve Washington in key moments that shape the outcome of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Verderame predicts, "While Ashton Jeanty will be the first back off the board, likely followed by North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, there are a litany of others worthy of consideration through the first three rounds. Keep an eye on Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State, Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson, Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo, Kansas’s Devin Neal and UCF’s R.J. Harvey among others. Expect a big run on backs on Day 2."
For the Commanders, many have tied Henderson to the team as either a dark horse late first-round pick or a second-round selection should the team trade back from No. 29 into the early part of Day 2.
If Washington does indeed execute a trade out of No. 29, it may very well find itself holding two second-round picks. One of them could certainly be spent on a running back like Henderson, and the other could be used in the trenches, helping bring another prediction to reality. In this one, Verderame projects the second round as the 'sweet spot' for offensive tackles and edge players.
"Offensively, there could be excellent value if players such as Josh Conerly Jr. and Josh Simmons get to the second round. Then there are the guys expected to be Day 2 picks such as Charles Grant of William & Mary, who measured with 34.75-inch arms, some of the longest in a class plagued by short-armed tackles. Defensively, keep an eye on Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton and J.T. Tuimoloau of Ohio State. Both were thought to be first-round talents going into the year, and now are likely second-round choices," he says.
Of course, even if they only have one second-round pick, the Commanders could contribute to this prediction being realized.
What if the best Ohio State running back in this year's class doesn't turn out to be Henderson. Just about nobody expects Quinshon Judkins to go before Henderson in the draft, but even if he's selected after, Verderame predicts he'll be the better of the two when it is all said and done.
"Over his first two years with Ole Miss, Judkins produced 2,725 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. Then, after transferring to the Buckeyes, Judkins split time with Henderson and still amassed 1,060 yards and 14 scores on 5.5 yards per carry, en route to a national championship," Verderame points out.
If Washington misses on Henderson, Judkins would be viewed as a nice consolation prize. If these predictions ring true, the silver lining would turn into a gold medal down the road.
