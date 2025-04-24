Commanders could trade No. 29 pick to NFC rival
The Washington Commanders have the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the draft, but that doesn't mean that the team will keep it.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests a trade that would move the Commanders out of the first round with the Chicago Bears.
READ MORE: Commanders open to making huge moves in NFL Draft
Commanders trade out of Round 1?
"General manager Adam Peters oversaw a massive roster overhaul last offseason, and he brought in several older veterans as part of it. Players like tight end Zach Ertz (age 34) and Bobby Wagner (34) will be back but can't be considered long-term pieces," Knox writes.
"If Washington is going to find sustained success, it must get younger and draft well. Unfortunately, the team has just five draft selections this year and no third-round pick.
"Moving out of Round 1 would make a ton of sense for the Commanders, and the 29th overall pick should be made available to any and all teams. In this scenario, the Commanders pocket a third-round pick by moving down 10 spots and giving up a future third-rounder—which, presumably, will be much lower than the 79th pick."
The NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Commanders reporting for duty as offseason program begins
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• What Commanders' GM Adam Peters said about his NFL Draft big board
• Commanders star WR Deebo Samuel selling $5 million mansion
• Commanders rival Eagles land $68 million deal with key offensive player