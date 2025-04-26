Commander Country

Commanders bolster secondary with SEC standout in second round

After reinforcing the trenches in Round 1, the Commanders turned their attention to the secondary by selecting Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos with the 61st pick.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos (DB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After addressing the offensive line in the first round, the Washington Commanders shifted their focus to the defensive side of the ball in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the 61st overall pick, the Commanders selected Trey Amos, a standout cornerback from the University of Mississippi.

Amos was an anchor on the Ole Miss defense after transferring from Louisiana, quickly becoming a leader in the Rebels’ secondary. He started all 13 games in 2024, finishing fifth on the team with 50 total tackles. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions and led the Rebels with 13 pass breakups—the most by an Ole Miss player since 2015. His 16 passes defensed were the most in the SEC last season, highlighting his ability to disrupt plays and lock down receivers on the outside.

Washington has made it a priority to strengthen its secondary this offseason, and Amos joins a revamped cornerback room that includes Marshon Lattimore, Jonathan Jones, Noah Igbinoghene, and Mike Sainristil.

With the addition of Amos, the Commanders continue to build a defense designed to create takeaways and give Jayden Daniels and the offense more opportunities.

The Commanders aren’t done yet. They still hold three more picks in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Round 4 (via Houston) – Pick No. 128

Round 6 – Pick No. 205

Round 7 (from Denver via Philadelphia) – Pick No. 245

