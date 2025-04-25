Commanders rookie Josh Conerly calls draft day a 'God-given opportunity'
ASHBURN, Va. — Draft day is a moment players dream about for years, hoping all their sacrifices will pay off when their name flashes across the screen. That dream became reality for Josh Conerly when the Washington Commanders selected him with the No. 29 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
When asked what the moment meant to him, Conerly had one answer: God.
“Man, it's a God-given opportunity, you know what I mean?” Conerly said in an interview. “And I got to thank God first before anything. Honestly, was I expecting it? Yeah, because I was ready to go. But yeah—nah, it's not a given opportunity, man.”
Now, the former Oregon standout is preparing for a coast-to-coast move—from Washington state to the nation’s capital.
“It means the world to me,” Conerly said when asked about the chance to block for Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. “A Heisman Trophy winner, somebody I looked up to. Just someone that went from the Pac-12, went to the SEC, did big things… and I’m looking forward to the opportunity just to get out there and block for one of the best.”
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle started 26 games over two seasons at Oregon, allowing just one sack and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors and third-team All-American by the Associated Press.
With a locker waiting for him in Ashburn, Conerly can now turn the page—from the goal of being drafted to the mission of earning his spot.
