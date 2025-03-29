PFF identifies Day 1 and Day 3 NFL Draft targets for Commanders' need
The Washington Commanders have taken steps this offseason to strengthen some perceived weak points on their roster coming out of 2024.
For starters, literally and figuratively, the team acquired Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and the Commanders will now rely on the five time Pro Bowler to help secure an offensive line that was top 10 in giving up the most pressures on their quarterback last season.
Receiver Deebo Samuel was also acquired to establish a more regular presence behind receiver Terry McLaurin, and with reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels having the season he did in 2024, Washington could have the most dangerous offense in the NFL this season.
However, there's still a big need on the edge of the defense as the team looks to build a better pass rush in 2025, and improve upon the second-worst run-stopping unit from last year.
That, perhaps, is where one of two targets comes in for the Commanders in this year's NFL Draft, presented by Pro Football Focus, in a recent article evaluating Day 1 and Day 3 possibilities to fill teams' biggest needs.
Day 1: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
"Pearce is a highly effective pass rusher and earned an 89.4 PFF pass-rushing grade and a 22.7% win rate in 2024," says PFF.
While Pearce's pass-rushing ability is well documented, there is question about whether or not he'll really be able to help an NFL defense's run-stopping ability.
Some speculate Pearce will have to put on weight to be fully effective in the NFL, and that isn't going to be a quick process, we'd expect. On top of that, there's the added question of what the added weight might do to his overall athleticism.
Raising this many questions makes him a risky first-round selection, but with veterans on the roster like Clelin Ferrell and Deatrich Wise Jr., the Commanders may be okay taking him on knowing they don't have to put him on the field immediately as an every-down player.
Day 3: Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina
"Rucker also brings solid pass-rush value, as he posted an 81.8 grade last season and could be a strong Day 3 addition," says PFF.
Rucker is coming out of the Tar Heels program with five years of experience, a fact about him that fits the mold of some previous players drafted by general manager Adam Peters.
Pairing experience and talent can sometimes help accelerate a rookie's learning curve, something we saw with Daniels who was criticized by some in his pre-draft process for being an 'old rookie'. Criticisms we noticed all but disappeared as his Rookie of the Year campaign progressed.
In his five collegiate seasons Rucker racked up 22 sacks including 14.5 in his final two seasons combined.
Rucker is small for the position and has the projected ceiling of being a situational pass-rusher only, limiting his potential to be the full answer on the edge for Washington. However, as a Day 3 prospect, he could certainly prove to be part of the formula that gets the job done.
