Former Commanders assistant coach hired by Georgia Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs have developed into a perennial championship contender under longtime head coach Kirby Smart. With some changes being made to the coaching staff this offseason, the Bulldogs will have some Commanders' ties when they take the field in 2025.
On Tuesday, Georgia announced two more additions to its staff by hiring Phil Rauscher and John Lilly as offensive assistants. Rauscher is a name that might sound familiar to fans in Washington as it wasn't that long ago when he coached for the franchise.
Rauscher joined the Commanders in 2018 as an assistant offensive line coach. He was promoted to interim offensive line coach the following season due to the franchise naming Bill Callahan interim head coach. After two seasons in Washington, Rauscher left for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.
The 39-year-old went on to spend three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Ultimately, Rauscher was not retained by new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, paving his way to head back to the college level.
Rauscher has a decade's worth of experience in the NFL, building his resume with the Denver Broncos, Commanders, Vikings, and Jaguars. He got his start at his alma mater, UCLA, as a student assistant in 2005. Rauscher also worked at Dixie State, Hawaii, and Cal Lutheran before his time at the professional level.
