Super Bowl winning quarterback signs with Commanders' rival
The Washington Commanders watched a major shift in the NFC East unfold as veteran quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Wilson's deal is worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed. The move adds another experienced signal-caller to the division, directly impacting the Commanders as they look to navigate an increasingly competitive race next season.
In 2024, Washington had a surprising season, advancing deep into the playoffs. Now, they need to adapt to a Giants team that is aiming for a rebound now that the franchise has an experienced quarterback leading the way. The team also signed veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston.
The 36-year-old Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, joins his fourth team in five years. He helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs last year but the team lost five in a row to end the season after starting 6-1 with Wilson.
For the Commanders, Wilson’s presence in New York could impact their path to repeating last season’s success. Wilson faced challenges in Pittsburgh, but he brings valuable experience, a Super Bowl pedigree, and the ability to uplift an offense.
If Wilson can recapture some of his previous success, the Giants have the potential to become a threat, which makes the divisional matchups important for the team.
Ultimately, Wilson’s move to New York raises the stakes for the team. If the Commanders want to build on their recent success, they’ll need to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke—while navigating an NFC East that just got even tougher.
