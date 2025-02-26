Veteran receiver could be perfect fit for Commanders in free agency
Buffalo Bills receiver Amari Cooper has something in common with the Washington Commanders entering the 2025 NFL offseason.
Each got to their respective conference championship games just to fall short of reaching the Super Bowl. Now, with the offseason upon us, perhaps the Commanders and the receiver can join forces and get each other over the hump this season.
At least, that's what NFL.com's Nick Shook believes could happen if Washington were to make Cooper its latest veteran reclamation project.
"Yes, 2024 was a forgettable campaign for the veteran receiver. Yes, he joined the Bills amid much fanfare and eventually receded so deeply into the background of their offense that his targets came as a surprise. But Amari Cooper proved in 2023 he can still be a top receiving option in an offense that likes to sling the football," says Shook. "Enter the Commanders, who need to add an experienced receiver to line up opposite Terry McLaurin. Cooper is at the stage in his career in which his sole focus may be to pursue a title, and after such a down year in Buffalo, he isn’t in a great position to command a ton of money in free agency. Washington could be able to add him at a relatively inexpensive price tag with the hope he returns to the Cooper of 2023 in their offense. It’s a low-risk move with legitimate upside. Plus, who wouldn’t want to play with Jayden Daniels?"
To be fair to Cooper, his 'down season' was spent with a rudderless Cleveland Browns squad before being traded to the Bills midseason, a situation that is always tough for any player to really thrive in.
Last season aside, Cooper has produced 1,000 yards or more in four of the last five, and at 31 years old (in June) may not be a No. 1 receiver anymore, but he could certainly be a solid No. 2 and mentor to a younger receiver in the making like Luke McCaffrey and a potential draft pick added in April.
If Cooper is willing to take on those roles for a team that was 60 minutes away from a title fight, perhaps the fit could be mutually beneficial just like it was in 2024 with tight end Zach Ertz and linebacker Bobby Wagner.
