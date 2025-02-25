Report: Commanders looking to trade two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle
The Washington Commanders have taken a significant step in their roster-building process by granting Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
This development signals a major shift for the Commanders, who are restructuring their defensive line after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
READ MORE: Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise
Could Allen be traded?
Allen, a team captain and one of Washington’s most consistent defensive players since being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, has been a cornerstone of the franchise. His leadership on and off the field has made him a fan favorite and a key figure in the locker room.
Given that Allen still has a year left on his contract at a manageable $15 million cap hit, his availability will undoubtedly draw interest from several teams in need of an elite interior defender.
The 29-year-old defensive tackle has recorded multiple Pro Bowl appearances and has been a consistent force in both run defense and pass rushing. Last season, Allen finished with 3 sacks, maintaining his status as one of the top defensive linemen in the league.
For Washington, moving on from Allen would not only create additional cap flexibility but also align with the team's long-term vision under new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. The organization appears focused on accumulating assets and shaping a roster that aligns with their fresh strategic direction.
As trade discussions intensify, potential suitors for Allen could include teams in win-now mode looking to bolster their defensive front. The Commanders’ willingness to collaborate with Allen’s representatives suggests a deal could materialize sooner rather than later, ensuring the veteran lineman lands in an ideal situation.
Whether Allen is traded before the NFL Draft or later in the offseason remains to be seen, but his time in Washington appears to be nearing its end. His departure would mark the end of an era for a franchise that has undergone significant changes in recent years, both on and off the field.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency